Herbert Donald Holmes, age 85, of Tawas City and Grant Township, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Tawas Village in East Tawas.
Herb was born the son of Roy and Golda (Brussel) Holmes on April 10, 1934 in Tawas City. He graduated from Tawas Area High School and served in active duty in the Army from 1952 to 1954.
Herb worked for more than 30 years with D&M Railway Company as a brakeman and conductor. His long career with the railroad forged lifelong friendships with co-workers and train lovers, who would bring homemade cookies for the crew. He retired in 1988 from D&M Railway and soon began to enjoy his hard-earned retirement years!
Herb and Gerry wintered in Green Valley, Ariz. where he was a ranger for the Little Tortuga Golf Club and enjoyed playing golf as often as he could. Herb loved square dancing and simply enjoyed listening to a variety of different music. He was a sincere hearted man who passionately did all he could to help less fortunate children. For many years, he willingly gave many volunteer hours with the local 4-H Chapter.
Herb was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), a member of the Tawas Elks and a member of the American Legion. In his younger years, Herb was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a former Sunday School Superintendent of Christ Episcopal Church in East Tawas and was active in supporting Christian education for the youth. The sport of baseball was near and dear to Herb and he will always be remembered for his faithful following of the Detroit Tigers!
Herb is survived by his three loving children, Donald (Penny) Robey, Pamela (Robert) Miller and Debra (Dan) Barry; 15 grandchildren, Jason, Rob, Bill, Cindy, Katie, Dan, Andrew, Mary, Luke, Don, Kyle, Patrick, Charlie, John and Bryan; 24 great grandchildren; and many extended family members, and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his siblings, Andy Holmes, Dave Holmes, Viola Purtee and Rosetta Brown.
A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City with his grandson William Robey officiating. His family will welcome friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Herb will be laid to rest in Pioneer Cemetery in Grant Township.
Those wishing to express their condolences through a memorial contribution may wish to consider a donation to Iosco County 4-H in his name. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 24, 2019