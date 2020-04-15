|
|
Homer Earl Stitzer, veteran Air Force ground mechanic and longtime resident of East Tawas, passed away April 11, 2020 at the age of 74 after a long and bravely fought battle with cancer.
Homer is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Rebecca Stitzer (Farver); five children, eight stepchildren, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Homer was born in Richmond, Va. on Feb. 27, 1946 to Frank and Lola Stitzer. He was the third oldest of eight children. He was lovingly given the nickname Skeeter.
At the young age of 17 he enlisted in the Air Force and served our country for 10 years. On Feb. 24th, 2004 he married the love of his life, Rebecca, and he became a wonderful stepfather to their eight children.
Homer was a loving and devoted grandfather. If his grandchildren were around you would always see him playing with them or teasing and being silly. Anyone who knew Homer enjoyed his wonderful sense of humor and loving spirit. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing, golfing, and yard work.
Later in life he would become passionate about painting. Homer was also an avid bowler winning awards and trophies on his many bowling leagues. He especially enjoyed Christmas whether it was decorating his three Christmas trees, shopping, or simply listening to Christmas music. His love of family and the holidays will always be remembered fondly.
He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains" -Unknown
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. An online guest registry is available at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 28, 2020