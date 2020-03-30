Home

Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
5:00 PM
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750

Howard Ross Thompson


1933 - 2020
Howard Ross Thompson Obituary
Howard Ross Thompson passed away March 23, 2020.
He was born in Detroit in 1933 to Howard E. and Marjorie Thompson. He was in the Air Force from 1953-1957 and 1961 until 1977. He was a veteran, having served in both the Korean and the Vietnam wars.
He married Ann (Mero) and they spent 20 years in the Air Force. He retired in 1977. They bought a house in Greenbush and lived there until they each passed. After he retired from the Air Force he worked at Stevens Van Lines from 1977-1994 and Zubek Motors from 1996-2008.
Howard was proceeded in death by his parents; Ann, his wife of 63 years; his daughter, Susan; and two granddaughters. He is survived by his son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Linda; daughter, Jacqueline; daughter, Michelle; and nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment is in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Alpena. Condolences may be made online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2020
