Howard Ross Thompson passed away March 23, 2020.
He was born in Detroit in 1933 to Howard E. and Marjorie Thompson. He was in the Air Force from 1953-1957 and 1961 until 1977. He was a veteran, having served in both the Korean and the Vietnam wars.
He married Ann (Mero) and they spent 20 years in the Air Force. He retired in 1977. They bought a house in Greenbush and lived there until they each passed. After he retired from the Air Force he worked at Stevens Van Lines from 1977-1994 and Zubek Motors from 1996-2008.
Howard was proceeded in death by his parents; Ann, his wife of 63 years; his daughter, Susan; and two granddaughters. He is survived by his son, Patrick; daughter-in-law, Linda; daughter, Jacqueline; daughter, Michelle; and nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30 at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment is in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Alpena. Condolences may be made online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2020