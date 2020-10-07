Ida Westervelt Moon Sherrod, age 89, of Hale, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2020 at Hale Creek Manor where she has resided the last few years.
Ida was born July 26, 1931 in Whittemore to the late Rupert and Margaret (Sibley) Bentley. She graduated Hale High School and then obtained her bachelor's degree in home economics/education at Central Michigan University. Ida was a teacher for many years in Michigan, North Chicago, Ill. and Las Cruces, N.M. before her retirement.
Ida enjoyed traveling, fishing, and camping both in the United States and in Guaymas, Mexico. She loved playing the piano and particularly playing as an accompanist in church.
Ida is survived by her children, David Moon of Las Cruces, N.M., Dennis Moon of Denton, Texas, Donna Galehouse of Doylestown, Ohio and Deborah Keck of Sarasota, Fla.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, John Bentley of Apopka, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ida was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Moon and Ronald Sherrod; her sister, Annie Sullivan; and brother, Rupert Bentley.
According to Ida's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in the near future. She will be laid to rest in Esmond Evergreen Cemetery in Hale. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.