Ila Belle Grable, age 85, of Sand Lake and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital.
She was born on July 5, 1934 in Huron County to the late Robert and Gladys McGeachy (nee Talbot). Ila graduated in 1953 from Waterford Township High School. She retired in 1984 after 16 years as a school secretary for Lake Orion High School.
Ila was an avid golfer and she played in several golf leagues throughout the years. She enjoyed reading and word puzzles and she was a member of the Sand Lake Women's Auxiliary.
Ila is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Lee Grable, whom she married on May 23, 1953 in Waterford Township. She is also survived by her daughters, Debbie Masters of New Port Richie, Fla. and Sandra (Gary) Shedlowsky of Columbiaville; five grandchildren, Rene Milne, Russell Agar, Rachael (Mike) Birk, Rebecca Agar and Cooper (Jessica) Shedlowsky; 11 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dennis (Lynn) Grable of Spartonsburg, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Lynn Spencer of Rochester. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Irv McGeachy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2020.