Jack Carey Leach, age 74, of East Tawas (formerly of Clio), died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Roscommon.
Jack was born Sept. 20, 1945 to Jack and Mary Lee (Ferris) Leach in El Paso, Texas. He proudly enlisted in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War.
Jack's family will remember him as an avid woodsman. In his younger days he liked to hunt and trap animals, but later in life named the many chipmunks, raccoons, deer, squirrels and bears that came around his cabin and fed many by hand. Jack enjoyed a variety of careers during his life, his credits include working as a teenager at The Gem Theater, the cinema owned his parents in Clio, photographer, master mechanic and sales associate.
He had a particularly found joy of listening to music, reading, building furniture, woodworking and chopping wood to heat his cabin. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and four grandchildren, all of whom will miss him greatly.
Jack is survived by his children, John (Jennifer) Leach and Shalisa (Andrew) Collins; grandchildren, Kamaron Leach, Jesse Leach, Elena Collins and Sofia Collins; sister, Sharon (Lawrence) Miller; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack's family has chosen to remember him privately at this time. They prefer that memorial contributions be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or your local VFW post.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.
Share a memory or a message online at wagnerfunerals.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 21, 2020.
