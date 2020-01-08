|
Jacquelin "Jackie" Ann Cortright, age 84, of East Tawas, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City with her husband by her side.
Jackie was born May 3, 1935 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Anson and Violet (McArdle) Cook. She was an executive secretary for many years prior to her retirement. Jackie was a member of Tawas United Methodist Church, Tawas Area Women's Club, Literacy Club and United Methodist Church Women's Club.
For over 20 years, Jackie and Jan spent the winter months in the Rio Grand Valley in Texas. In both Michigan and Texas, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, water color painting, singing with the Sweet Adalines and especially ballroom and square dancing. Jackie's family was dearly loved and often exchanged visits with them.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Jan, whom she married Feb. 18, 1998; sons, Jim (Coco) Wilkerson and Scott (Karen) Wilkerson; step daughters, Jeanette Doucette, Jeannie Utterback, and Deborah Eaton; sister, Cathy Baker; five grandchildren, Rachael Wilkerson, Abigail (Jeff) Hogarth, Cameron Doucette, Grayson Doucette and Kelsey (Steve) Reed; two great grandchildren, Alba and Titus; several nieces and nephews and friends.
According to Jackie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2020 at the Tawas United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 21, 2020