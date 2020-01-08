Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh Kobs Funeral Home
416 Whittemore St
Tawas , MI 48763
989-362-8191
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelin Cortright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelin Ann "Jackie" Cortright


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelin Ann "Jackie" Cortright Obituary
Jacquelin "Jackie" Ann Cortright, age 84, of East Tawas, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home in Tawas City with her husband by her side.
Jackie was born May 3, 1935 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Anson and Violet (McArdle) Cook. She was an executive secretary for many years prior to her retirement. Jackie was a member of Tawas United Methodist Church, Tawas Area Women's Club, Literacy Club and United Methodist Church Women's Club.
For over 20 years, Jackie and Jan spent the winter months in the Rio Grand Valley in Texas. In both Michigan and Texas, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, water color painting, singing with the Sweet Adalines and especially ballroom and square dancing. Jackie's family was dearly loved and often exchanged visits with them.
Jackie is survived by her loving husband, Jan, whom she married Feb. 18, 1998; sons, Jim (Coco) Wilkerson and Scott (Karen) Wilkerson; step daughters, Jeanette Doucette, Jeannie Utterback, and Deborah Eaton; sister, Cathy Baker; five grandchildren, Rachael Wilkerson, Abigail (Jeff) Hogarth, Cameron Doucette, Grayson Doucette and Kelsey (Steve) Reed; two great grandchildren, Alba and Titus; several nieces and nephews and friends.
According to Jackie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in 2020 at the Tawas United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -