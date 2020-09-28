James A. Knight, age 84, of Oscoda, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1935 in Jacksonville, Ala. to the late Archie and Lucille Knight (nee Bivins). After graduating from high school, James served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. He later worked in management for MichCon (DTE) covering the Detroit to Kalkaska region for many years.
After retirement in 1990, James moved permanently to Oscoda where he has owned property since the 1960s. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. James was a member of the Oscoda American Legion.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Greg) Warnez of Shelby Township; son, Steven Knight of Oscoda; five grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Jason (Tiffany), Jeffrey (Krystal), Sarah; eight great-grandchildren, Gary, Ayrianna, Leah, Elissa, Liezah, Milen, Evan and Alex. James is also survived by his brother, Bill Knight of Alabama; sister, Joyce Nix of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Knight; daughter, Janda Downs; and two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment will follow in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Disabled Veterans Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org
and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.