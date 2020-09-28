1/1
James A. Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. Knight, age 84, of Oscoda, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Saginaw St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1935 in Jacksonville, Ala. to the late Archie and Lucille Knight (nee Bivins). After graduating from high school, James served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1957. He later worked in management for MichCon (DTE) covering the Detroit to Kalkaska region for many years.
After retirement in 1990, James moved permanently to Oscoda where he has owned property since the 1960s. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. James was a member of the Oscoda American Legion.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Greg) Warnez of Shelby Township; son, Steven Knight of Oscoda; five grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Jason (Tiffany), Jeffrey (Krystal), Sarah; eight great-grandchildren, Gary, Ayrianna, Leah, Elissa, Liezah, Milen, Evan and Alex. James is also survived by his brother, Bill Knight of Alabama; sister, Joyce Nix of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Knight; daughter, Janda Downs; and two brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment will follow in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Disabled Veterans Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved