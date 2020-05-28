James Allan Hicks, Aug. 16, 1946 - May 19, 2020

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, James Allan Hicks, age 73, found rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father. His valiant 34 year battle with heart and cardio-vascular disease ended and his body was restored! He died exactly how he wanted to, at home and surrounded by his family. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God carried him through his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. "Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose hope is the Lord." Jeremiah 17:7.

Jim was born on Aug. 16, 1946 to parents Ivan (Ike) and Helen Hicks. He grew up in Clio, where he attended school. He enlisted in the United States Navy and fought proudly for his country in the Vietnam War aboard the USS Chicago. He entered the military as a teenager and came out as a man. When Jim was stateside, he was stationed in San Diego, Calif. which is where he met and married his beautiful "Bride" Judy Speck. Soon after, they returned to Michigan and settled in East Tawas in 1975. Together they shared 53 years of marriage, two wonderful daughters, and seven grandchildren.

Jim was a lineman and machinist by trade, but nothing on earth meant more to him than his family! He adored his wife, Judy aka "Skip", and his daughters Becky and Sandy, but when his grandkids were born and he became known as "grandpa" it gave his life new meaning. He literally spent the remainder of his life chasing his grandkids. He led each of them to personal relationships with Christ and taught them the importance of prayer and time spent in their Bibles. He babysat them, he took them on motorcycle rides, he attended all of their sporting events, he taught them how to build in his workshop, how to cook on cast iron, how to work with their hands, how to laugh and how to love! They loved listening to him tell stories about his many adventures and his youth, and they always left his house with a smile on their faces!

In addition to his family, Jim was committed to the church. He was not particularly "religious", but was a devoted follower of Christ. He knew he was a sinner and lived every day asking for direction and forgiveness. He spent hours daily in prayer and Bible study which sustained him through his many struggles. Jim found a church family at Alabaster Bible Church and served as a deacon until the time of his death. He was especially drawn to visiting with shut ins and could often be found completing small projects around the church building. We find comfort in one of his favorite verses, "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21.

Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters Becky (Greg) VanderVeen and Sandy (Dave) Backus; his grandchildren Cole (Courtney) VanderVeen, Noah VanderVeen, Jacob VanderVeen and Emily VanderVeen, James Backus, Holly Backus and Allison Backus. He is also survived by his siblings, Phyllis (Ron) Hensel, Shelley (Joe) Ferreira, and Dave (Debbie) Hicks. He is preceded by his parents Ivan and Helen Hicks.

Jim's body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at Alabaster Bible Church at a later time. In addition, his family will gather for a private celebration of his life later this summer. The family gratefully accepts your prayers and condolences, and cards can be mailed to his wife, Judy.

