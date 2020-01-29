|
James C. Papenfus, age 79, of East Tawas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Nottingham Place in Midland. Our hearts are saddened but we find comfort in knowing he no longer suffers.
Jim was born on Jan. 12, 1941 to Charles and Myrtle Papenfus. He was a two sport athlete achieving All-MIAA status in baseball in 1962 and 1963. Jim was later inducted in the Hall of Fame at Albion College for both baseball and basketball.
After graduating from Albion, Jim worked as a teacher, coach and athletic director. He started his career in Burton Atherton schools in 1963 and moved to Tawas in 1968. In 1995 he left the education field to pursue Jim Papenfus Builders. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, snowmobiling and sailing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Diane, daughter, Kelly (Jerry), daughter, Kristen, son, Kurt and son, Kraig. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Danielle (Adam), Brooke, Shannon (Josh), Lane (Chelsea) and Katelyn; and two; great grandchildren, Charlie and Anna.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Tawas United Methodist Church. The interment will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at Crestview Cemetery in Roscommon County.
Memorials may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, 2020