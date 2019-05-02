James D. Ellis passed away on Feb. 11, 2019.
Jim was born in Detroit on June 7, 1936. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn for 33 years as a draftsman, engineer, supervisor and retired as facilities manager in 1995. Jim was chairman of the Alcona County Library Board and orchestrated its building, and became treasurer at Trinity Lutheran for three years.
Jim was an engineer, carpenter, avid boater and loving husband and father. Jim weekended with his family at their cabin in Northeast Michigan for years until retiring from Ford in 1995 in Greenbush.
Jim is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Jane (Mike); son, Jim; daughter, Elaine (Joseph), grandchildren, Marie (Kate), Andrew, Carolyn, Elizabeth, Evan, Samantha and Jillian; great grandchild, Margaret Jane; brother, David (Beverly); and sister, Carol (Tom).
Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oscoda by Pastor Timothy Azzam.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to or Hospice of Michigan in the name of James D. Ellis.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from May 2 to May 14, 2019