James Eric Besancon, 75, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Grand Rapids to Dr. Frederick W. Besancon and Margaret B. Besancon. He met his wife, Irene, at Redford High School, Detroit, in 1958. They married on Dec. 18, 1965, in Ann Arbor.
Jim received a physics degree from Albion and an electrical engineering degree from the University of Michigan in 1967. He worked as a systems analyst throughout his career, for Univac in Pennsylvania, Rouge Steel in Dearborn and his last 11 years for the University of Michigan. After retirement in December 2012 he and his wife moved to East Tawas.
Jim loved living in East Tawas. He had just completed erecting a tower for his life-long hobby of Amateur (Ham) Radio. He had been licensed since 1960; 60 years as K8SIA. He is now a Silent Key. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and his good friend Dale.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Jeanette (Jeffrey) Fowler of Brighton, James Adrian (Rachel) Besancon of Carefree, Ariz. and John (Kari) Besancon of Henderson, Nev.; his brother, Russell (Deborah) Besancon of North Carolina; and his Aunt Lucille Jensen of Bloomfield. He loved all his grandchildren, Alexandra Fowler, Owen Besancon, Minnesota, Scottie Fowler, Megan Besancon, Claire Besancon and Benjamin Besancon.
Services are on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:15 to 10:45 at Zion Lutheran Church, Tawas City, Pastor Gabriel Martin presiding. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Tawas City. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.