1/1
James Eric Besancon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Eric Besancon, 75, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1944, in Grand Rapids to Dr. Frederick W. Besancon and Margaret B. Besancon. He met his wife, Irene, at Redford High School, Detroit, in 1958. They married on Dec. 18, 1965, in Ann Arbor.
Jim received a physics degree from Albion and an electrical engineering degree from the University of Michigan in 1967. He worked as a systems analyst throughout his career, for Univac in Pennsylvania, Rouge Steel in Dearborn and his last 11 years for the University of Michigan. After retirement in December 2012 he and his wife moved to East Tawas.
Jim loved living in East Tawas. He had just completed erecting a tower for his life-long hobby of Amateur (Ham) Radio. He had been licensed since 1960; 60 years as K8SIA. He is now a Silent Key. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and his good friend Dale.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; his children, Jeanette (Jeffrey) Fowler of Brighton, James Adrian (Rachel) Besancon of Carefree, Ariz. and John (Kari) Besancon of Henderson, Nev.; his brother, Russell (Deborah) Besancon of North Carolina; and his Aunt Lucille Jensen of Bloomfield. He loved all his grandchildren, Alexandra Fowler, Owen Besancon, Minnesota, Scottie Fowler, Megan Besancon, Claire Besancon and Benjamin Besancon.
Services are on Thursday, Oct. 8, ­­­­at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:15 to 10:45 at Zion Lutheran Church, Tawas City, Pastor Gabriel Martin presiding. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery, Tawas City. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
(989) 362-8191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved