James Floyd Loubert, age 81, of South Branch, formerly of St. Charles, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 with family by his side at home.
James was born May 21, 1938 in St. Charles to the late James M. and Mildred (Sperling) Loubert. He graduated from St. Charles High School and then enlisted in the United States Army serving from Nov. 14, 1961 until his honorable discharge Oct. 31, 1967. James was a former Conservation Officer for the Department of Natural Resources and a truck driver. He enjoyed farming, wood working, traveling, bird watching, spending time with his dogs and loved spending time outdoors.
James is survived by his loving wife, Janis Alice, whom he married Nov. 8, 1958; children, Susan Root of Saginaw and Jayne (Richard) Kuzdzal of Smiths Creek; brother, Thomas (Anna Marie) Loubert; grandchildren, David (Dorene) Blaine, Brendon Root, Ashley (Justin) Wilson, Jennifer (Matthew) Holtman, Lynn Blaine, Breanna Davy and Richard Kuzdzal Jr.; and nine great grandchildren.
According to James's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at noon Tuesday, March 17 at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 South Washington St., Hale. Chaplain Rick McClendon will officiate and military honors will be rendered by the Hale Area Honor Guard. James's family will welcome friends and neighbors at the funeral home Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the ceremony. James's family will host a luncheon at Goodar Township Hall from 2-4 p.m. after the ceremonies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice Compassus, 3217 West M-76, West Branch, MI 48661. Online condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 17, 2020