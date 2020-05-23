US Army Master Sargent Retired James Leslie June.

James June, 78, of Oscoda Michigan passed away on Feb. 11, 2020 of congestive heart failure with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 24, 1941 in Royal Oak, Michigan to Helen Mae (Bently) and Willard Leslie June.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jeffrey and the love of his life, Jennie (Visser) June. They met while they were both serving in the Army and where married on May 26, 1973 at Fort Meade Maryland. He is survived by his children James C.L. (Melisa) June and Jennifer Rowden; his Grandchildren Seth, Taylor, Christopher, Robert, Jacob, Daniel, Ashley and Olivia; his siblings Tom (Linda) June, Sally (Bill) Halsey and Skip (Kathy) Hosler; In-Laws Leonard (Sandy) Visser, Melvin (Marge) Visser, Cornelia (Kirk) Cantrelle, Paul Visser, Tony (Rosie) Visser, Carolyn Visser and Hannah (Maurice) Thomas. Remembered by many nieces and nephews.

James is a retired Army Veteran. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He served three terms in Vietnam, two of terms he did voluntarily after being injured multiple times. He would have gone back again if he hadn't been severely injured in the hand and knee. He was in Company A, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry "Wolfhounds". He also served in Korea, Panama, Alaska, Germany and many other places working the motor pool or post office. He was awarded two Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, Army Commendation Medal w/2OCL, Air Medal w/3OCL, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Bronze Star, Korea Defense Service Medal, Aircraft Crewman's Badge, and many other awards. He retired from the Army in 1979, James served his Country proudly for 21 years.

He retired in Oscoda, Michigan where he worked as a custodial foreman at Wurtsmith Air Force Base until it closed and as bus driver for Iosco Transit. He was a life member of the Oscoda VFW. Many people will remember him having coffee and reading the paper at Kmart or Burger King and cheering on his grandkids at whatever sport they were playing or activity at the time. He enjoyed feeding his turkeys, watching old westerns and tinkering around the house.

James requested to be cremated.

Celebration of Life and burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery have been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

