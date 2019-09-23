|
James (Jim) M. Leisher left this earth on Sept. 20, 2019 with the full faith and earnest expectation of being reunited with his beloved wife Kaye and their Lord in His Kingdom.
Jim, age 85, was born in Constantine to Ralph and Helen (Brewer) Leisher on June 4, 1934. He married Kaye Shearer in Pinconning on Aug. 20, 1955. They had one child, Michael, born May 17, 1956. Mike and his wife Linda (Cassiday), formerly of Oscoda, have four children, Deana (Jeramie) Davis, West Greenwich, R.I., Heather (Tom) Coffin, Keene Valley, N.Y., Christopher (Carrie), currently serving in Kiev, Ukraine and Josiah (Anna), Penn Hills, Pa. Jim and Kaye were blessed with nine great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his faithful wife Kaye on April 24, 2018 and by his parents and one brother, William Leisher.
Jim earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at Western Michigan University, and taught in Charlotte, before joining the staff at Robert D Richardson Junior High School in Oscoda in 1967, retiring in 1993.
Jim was named as an All-State quarterback in 1952 and played football for Western Michigan University where he was awarded a varsity letter. Jim and his wife Kaye were charter members of Tawas Area Presbyterian Church where they attended faithfully until Kaye's passing.
Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, pursuing fish of all types in Oregon, Montana, Ontario, Quebec, South Carolina and Florida. He taught his son and grandchildren the joy of wild places and love of the outdoors. Lastly and perhaps mostly, Jim was a diehard Spartan devotee. He loved Michigan State football and basketball and always called his son Mike (a Michigan State graduate) during or after nearly every game. Those calls will be sorely and deeply missed.
A private inurnment will be observed at the columbarium of Tawas Area Presbyterian Church and a celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Tawas Area Presbyterian Church Memorial Gardens, and can be sent to 2095 East US-23, East Tawas, Michigan 48730.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 2019