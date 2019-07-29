|
James P. LeCuyer, age 83, of Oscoda, and formerly of Alcona County, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1936 in Alcona County to the late Edward and Helen LeCuyer (nee Kearly).Jim graduated from Oscoda High School in 1954 and joined the United State Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1957 before returning home.
Jim married the former June E. Wudyka on June 2, 1956 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Harrisville. He helped with the delivery of groceries and supplies for the LeCuyer Brothers Store in Lincoln. Jim also worked as a bus driver for Alcona Schools before moving to Oscoda to operate the Mobile Gas Station in town.
He later worked for Standard Oil and Sunoco in Oscoda in addition to operating his own fuel oil business. Jim delivered fuel for several years around the area. He then pursued employment with Oscoda Area Schools as a bus driver and later as a long time custodian.
Jim enjoyed camping and he was known as a "people person." He loved animals and would often rescue the injured creatures that he discovered on his fuel delivery routes.
Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, June E. LeCuyer; four children, son James W. LeCuyer of Maryland, daughter Tammie (Kevin) Cowel of Oscoda, daughter Dina LeCuyer of Oscoda, and son Edward A. LeCuyer of Florida; five grandchildren, Ashley, Tracy, Collin, Ryan and Ava. He is also survived by his nephew Michael Kossa and niece Michelle Kossa. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ellen Kossa.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorials may be directed to the Alcona Humane Society and condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 29 to Aug. 6, 2019