James Richard Schiermyer, age 73, of Hale, formerly of Morenci, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 with his family by his side after a courageous battle.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Schiermyer; loving children, Adam (Leslie) Schiermyer of Queen Creek, Ariz., Dr. Matthew (Mindy) Schiermyer of Vero Beach, Fla., Jill (Trevor) Ackerson of Kalamazoo, Jacob (Nicole) Farrand of Hale, Emily (Tyson) Evans of Oscoda and Elizabeth (Aaron Anderson) Farrand of Grand Rapids; adored grandchildren, Addison, Madden, Crew, Mackenzie, Sutton, Nolan, Emerson, Aubrey, Henley-Jo, Jaxx, Stella, Cash, Brayden and Rush; dear sister, Marilyn Eckhart; brothers-in-law, William Byers, Ron (Pam) Meyer and Mike (Michelle) Meyer; Jim's children's mother, Kathy Schiermyer; and many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Jim was preceded in death by his stepson, Benjamin Farrand; and sister, Carolyn Byers.
Jim was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Gladys (Edinger) Schiermyer on April 4, 1947 and honorably served our country with the United States Navy. He was an avid sports fan – a die hard Buckeye and loved any baseball game, but his favorite games to watch were the ones his kids and grandkids played in. He never missed a game when his kids were growing up, loved watching his adult sons coach, and his grandkids play.
Jim was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Morenci and Hale, Hale First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 368 and VFW Post 3724. He enjoyed camping, traveling and cherished time with friends and family.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to "Jim's Girl" and "Jacquie's Rock," Alex, of Compassus Hospice, and her colleague, Stacy G.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at Hale First United Methodist Church, 210 West Main Street, Hale, officiated by Pastor Melvin Leach. Military honors rendered by the Hale Area Honor Guard.
Jim has been cremated and concluding his memorial service, he will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to either Compassus Hospice or Hale First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Schiermyer; loving children, Adam (Leslie) Schiermyer of Queen Creek, Ariz., Dr. Matthew (Mindy) Schiermyer of Vero Beach, Fla., Jill (Trevor) Ackerson of Kalamazoo, Jacob (Nicole) Farrand of Hale, Emily (Tyson) Evans of Oscoda and Elizabeth (Aaron Anderson) Farrand of Grand Rapids; adored grandchildren, Addison, Madden, Crew, Mackenzie, Sutton, Nolan, Emerson, Aubrey, Henley-Jo, Jaxx, Stella, Cash, Brayden and Rush; dear sister, Marilyn Eckhart; brothers-in-law, William Byers, Ron (Pam) Meyer and Mike (Michelle) Meyer; Jim's children's mother, Kathy Schiermyer; and many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Jim was preceded in death by his stepson, Benjamin Farrand; and sister, Carolyn Byers.
Jim was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Gladys (Edinger) Schiermyer on April 4, 1947 and honorably served our country with the United States Navy. He was an avid sports fan – a die hard Buckeye and loved any baseball game, but his favorite games to watch were the ones his kids and grandkids played in. He never missed a game when his kids were growing up, loved watching his adult sons coach, and his grandkids play.
Jim was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Morenci and Hale, Hale First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 368 and VFW Post 3724. He enjoyed camping, traveling and cherished time with friends and family.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to "Jim's Girl" and "Jacquie's Rock," Alex, of Compassus Hospice, and her colleague, Stacy G.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at Hale First United Methodist Church, 210 West Main Street, Hale, officiated by Pastor Melvin Leach. Military honors rendered by the Hale Area Honor Guard.
Jim has been cremated and concluding his memorial service, he will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to either Compassus Hospice or Hale First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.