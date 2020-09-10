James Roger Armstrong, 48, of Harrisville, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

Born Feb. 4, 1972 to Roger and Deborah (Baker) Armstrong in Tawas City, he was a lifelong resident of the Alcona area. Jimmy was an avid golfer and bowler, and was well known for helping local people improve their games. He was a World Rated Scrabble champion. Jimmy enjoyed reading, especially comic books, and was an excellent cook. He always had a smile and a hug, and helped in any way he could, most recently by moving in to care for his mother.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Myra Jean Armstrong, his mother, Deborah Armstrong, his sister, Christine (Grant) Cook, as well as several aunts and uncles, including his special Aunt Susan Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger, on July 7, 2020.

Jimmy was at Gillies Funeral Home in Lincoln where friends could call on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m.. Rev. Christina Bright officiated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store