Born in Detroit on Nov. 13, 1939, James Stephen Nester, 81, died unexpectedly in Tawas City on Sept. 21, 2020.
Upon completing high school, Jim enlisted and served in the United States Army, and was honorably discharged in August of 1960. Jim was an intelligent, quick-witted individual with a wry sense of humor.
He began his professional career in 1965 as a millwright, and spent the next 25 years employed at Central Foundry in Saginaw, ultimately retiring in 1990. During his tenure, Jim was continually requested by his colleagues to represent them in contract negotiations with General Motors, a responsibility he took very seriously. In fact, Jim was well known for his willingness to speak up for the rank and file at the plant.
In 1976, Jim met and married Elizabeth Ann Sturtevant on April 17th, and the two enjoyed a loving marriage for over 44 years. A kind and generous man, Jim was well known for his willingness to help a friend or neighbor in need.
He was an avowed animal lover, rescuing numerous dogs and cats over the course of his lifetime. In his spare time, Jim indulged his life-long passion for guns, studying and becoming a well-respected gunsmith in the area. He paid meticulous attention to detail, and was easily recognized as an experienced and knowledgeable hobbyist in this arena.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Beth; his brother, Daniel Nester (Carol); one son, Craig (Deona) Nester of Minnesota; and his grandchildren, Sara Champion and Connor Nester. Jim always had a soft spot for kids, and his beloved nephews James Goedecke and Patrick Meyers along with his cherished nieces Brenna McLean, Laura Goedecki, and treasured great, great niece Isabella Sheridan, as well as multiple other nieces and nephews who will all feel the tremendous loss of this loving, supportive and generous man.
As per his request, Jim will be cremated and laid to rest with no service. Those wishing to make donations or memorial gifts in his name are encouraged to do so to a local animal shelter of their choice. Condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.