James W. Williams, 77, of Birmingham died at home with his family on October 2, 2020.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Charles W. and Mary Helen Williams; and by his brother, Robert C. Williams. He is survived by his wife, Marva; his sons, Jim Jr. (Maria) and David (Debby); and his five grandchildren, Jack, Ben, Helena, Eleanor and Soleil; and many other loved and loving extended family members and friends.

Jim and Marva were married for 55 years. The thing Jim loved most was his family and spending time with them at their cottage in East Tawas.

Per his wishes, Jim has been cremated and the family will have a private memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the East Tawas Library, the Michigan Nature Association or a charity of your choosing. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store