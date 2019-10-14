|
Jamie Lynn McGrath, age 28, of Oscoda passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1991 in Tawas City to Robert Michael and Tammy Lynn (Bacon) McGrath. Jamie graduated from Oscoda Area High School in 2010 and was employed with Kalitta Air working as a parts distributor.
Jamie had a heart of gold and was always looking for ways to help others. It was never a dull moment with her spunky personality around, she was always the happiest person in the room.
Jamie loved life and wanted to share hers, so she was a registered organ donor. She had a love for animals, so much so that she became a vegetarian.
Jamie enjoyed writing poems, crafting, drawing, listening to music and had a great sense of humor, always making others pee their pants. Most importantly, Jamie prided herself in being a great mom to her son, Gage.
She is survived by her son, Gage; parents, Robert and Tammy McGrath; siblings, Destiny (Eileen) McGrath and Ryan McGrath; nephews, Ares and Linkin; special friends, Zack Van Matre, Amanda Buckman and Stephanie Lueckeman; grandmothers, Grandma Speed and Grandma Killinger; and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Memorial contributions can be made to the family and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
