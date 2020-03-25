|
Jana Rae Barnes, age 56, of Hale, passed away peacefully March 24, 2020.
Jana was born Aug. 1, 1963 in West Branch to Orval and Onylea Kay (Atkinson). She was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan and enjoyed traveling, bird watching, spending time with her children and watching them play sports.
Ms. Barnes is survived by her loving mother, Onylea Armstead of Hale; adored sons, Aaron (Stephanie) Barnes of Hale and Nathan (Brandi) Barnes of Hale; cherished grandchildren, Xander, Eleanor, Addison and Wyatt; sisters, Julie (Paul) Westcott of Tawas, Jill (Luke) Sidebottom of Long Lake and Jonell Armstead of Flint. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive. Jana was preceded in death by her father, Orval Armstead.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jana to the , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements by the Hale Chapel of the Buresh Funeral Homes, www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 25 to Apr. 7, 2020