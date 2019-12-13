|
Jane Culik Lauber, aged 71, passed away on Oct. 26, 2019.
Jane was born on Aug. 1, 1948 in Detroit, Mich. to Horace Charles Culik and Joyce McVeigh. She attended Bentley High School before earning a B.A. in Social Science and Sociology from Michigan State University. She later obtained a M.A. in Education from the University of Michigan. In 1981, Jane married Benjamin Lauber to whom she remained wed until her death.
Jane touched many lives in her 26 years of teaching at Northville High School. Though she retired in 1995, the educator in Jane remained an avid reader who never stopped learning. Jane loved spending time outdoors, and she and Ben could usually be found boating on Van Etten Lake in Oscoda during the summer, before heading south to their home in Palm Harbor, Fla. to spend the winter with their many friends.
Jane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father, and is survived by her husband Ben, her daughter Katie Wandel (Jason), her granddaughter Cora Jane Wandel, her sister Mary Culik (Bob), her brothers Hugh Culik (Nora) and Kirk Culik (Jill) and her sister-in-law Diane (Steve), nieces Anna, Clare, and Nora, and her nephews Kirk and Joe.
In keeping with Jane's wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 13, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020