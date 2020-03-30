|
Jane Onilee Nelson, 88, resident of Altus, Okla. passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 at Magnolia Creek Nursing Center in Altus, Okla.
Jane was born July 11, 1931 in Tawas. Jane graduated from East Tawas High School and NorthEastern School of Commerce. On Sept. 27, 1952, she was united in marriage to Roger Nelson by Rev. Robert Newman at the St. Joseph Rectory. A reception was held at the Barnes Hotel and their honeymoon consisted of a trip to Madison, Wis.
Jane lived in Alabaster and East Tawas, Port Charlotte, Fla. and Altus, Okla. She started her career as a secretary at Tawas Bay Insurance Agency, then chose to stay at home to raise her seven children for almost 20 years. When she eventually went back to work she was a server at Lixey's Restaurant and then took a position at Tawas St. Joseph's Hospital as a cook and server in the cafeteria until she retired.
During her position at St. Joseph's Hospital, Jane was honored as employee of the year for her outstanding talents, commitment, teamwork and value as an employee. After her retirement she became a nanny part-time. She was a member at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church throughout her life in Michigan.
After moving to Florida she became involved in Al-Anon; she also volunteered for Alateen and gave rides to cancer patients for treatment. Jane spent time attending Al-Anon conventions and having fun with others in the 12-step community. She made many friends in Al-Anon and made a significant impact on many families aiding them in their recovery from addiction.
One of Jane's favorite past times was going on vacation with her family. These vacations included trips to Oregon, Canada, Massachusetts, Washington, Vancouver, British Columbia, Disney World and a cruise to the Bahamas.
Jane loved everything related to sports! She was very competitive, resilient and always persevered! Jane also enjoyed crossword puzzles, swimming, quilting, knitting, playing cards and watching Jeopardy.
Jane was preceded in Death by her husband, Roger Nelson; her father, Henry Bolen; mother, Lillian Bolen; two brothers, John and Peter; three sisters, Clara, Patsy and Rosemary, three nephews, Kevin, Peter and Phillip; and one niece, Jennifer.
Left to honor Jane's memory are four sons, Robert and Tracy Nelson (Mulrooney), Michael Nelson, Roger, and Richard and Brenda Nelson (Ford); three daughters, Vicky, Tina and Mark Smith and Julie and Tom Donovan; three sisters, Dorothy, Carol and Lillian; 18 grandchildren, Drew, Ryan, Tyler, Chris, Michael, Nathan, Cole, Leslie, Jeffrey, Matthew, John, Sarah, Mark, Emma, Lilly, Riley, Megan and Clark; 12 great grandchildren, Madden, Maya, Abby, Magnus, Hadley, Emmett, William, Cameron, Hannah, Jalen, Aidan and Kaydence; and 23 nieces, 13 nephews and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial may be made to: Altus Youth sports program, 601 East Katy, Altus, Oklahoma 73521 or to any local AA, Al-Anon, or Alateen group.
A Celebration of Life will be held in East Tawas. Details will be announced in the future and family and friends will be welcome to attend.
Services have been entrusted to Lowell-Tims Funeral home and Crematory, Altus, Okla.
