Jane T. Hamilton, age 95, passed away Nov. 23, 2020.
She was born on March 3, 1925 in Detroit to Benjamin and Eva Taylor. Her childhood was spent in Pontiac and her high school years in Howell. In November of 1946, she married John A. (Jack) Hamilton, and together they raised their family in Detroit.
In 1964, the family moved to Petoskey. In 1983, Jane moved to East Tawas. Jack Hamilton predeceased her, and she married Charles Low who also predeceased her. In 2018, Jane moved to Tawas Village.
In high school, Jane was a member of an elite a capella choir and always credited her love of anything musical to that experience. During World War II, she worked for AC Spark plug; our own little Rosie the Riveter. Jane was a stay-at-home mother before the term existed. Her family was her life.
After her move to the Tawas area, Jane was employed as a ward secretary at Tawas St. Joseph Hospital and retired from that position. Jane loved to cook, accumulating an unrivaled recipe collection (those from The Detroit Free Press and Cooks Magazine among her favorites). For years when her children were young, she made and decorated Santa Claus cookies for the entire neighborhood. In addition, she is well known for her deviled eggs and her carrot cake.
She loved to feed and watch the birds, and could identify almost all of the songbirds by their songs. She loved to garden and to grow flowers. On her Christmas list for this year was an outdoor flower garden planter she could tend herself. She loved music of all kinds, and at Tawas Village, she submitted a long list of requests for the visiting musicians. They did their best to accommodate her, and usually ended with her new favorite, The Beer Barrel Polka.
She was a loyal and faithful friend to many. She loved her coffee HOT, her chocolate dark, and felt almost all food was improved with a tablespoon of butter.
Jane is survived by her four children and their spouses, Susan (John) Penberthy, Jacqueline (Stephen) Stanley, John D. (Jeanne) Hamilton and Thomas M. (Tonya) Hamilton. She was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, Lisa Penberthy (Matthew) Keene, Jason (Lindsay) Penberthy, Kristin Penberthy, Brian Stanley, Jennifer (Elliott) Buchanan, Julienne (Brandon) Schnettler, Andrew Hamilton and Becca Hamilton. Jane was also the beloved GG to 10 great grandchildren; Ayla and Crew Keene, Camden and Brynn Penberthy, Emmy, Teague and Halle Buchanan, and Ben, Charlie and Alton Schnettler. She is also survived by cousins, Mary and Jim Rogers, Randy and Kevin Rogers; and a sister-in-law, Bea Notley.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Internment will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Memorials in Jane's memory may be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2265 Livernois, Suite 410, Troy, Michigan 48083. Condolences may be offered at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.