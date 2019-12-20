|
Janet Elaine Musolf, 96, of Northport, passed away, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in the home of her daughter, Janis Groomes, surrounded by her loving family.
Janet was born Aug. 24, 1923 in Whittemore, the daughter of Charles and Jesse (Ruddock) McLean. On June 8, 1946 in Tawas City, she married her loving husband Julius, they were married for 67 years; Julius died in 2013.
As a young woman, Janet was very accomplished musician having played the violin, piano, trumpet and was also an accomplished vocalist. She attended business school in Saginaw and worked for an attorney of a large insurance company. Janet was a member of the Saginaw Opti-Mrs. With her husband they opened their own photography studio in Sandusky in 1972.
Janet was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Saginaw, after she and Julius retired they joined Bethany Lutheran Church in Northport where she was an active member participating in the quilting circle.
After retiring to the Northport area in 1983, she and her husband enjoyed attending concerts and traveled extensively throughout the United States.
Janet is survived by her two daughters, Judy Hewitt of Niles and Janis (Clay) Groomes of Northport; four grandchildren, Lisa (Phil) Siemiantowski, Erin (Matt) Stone, Erik (Mindy) Wien, Alexandra (John) Reurink; and eight great grandchildren, Ben, Sarah, Carter, Ashley, Grayson, Katie, Jacob and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Julius; a son-in-law, Thomas Hewitt; and her siblings, Arnold McLean and Margarette Bock.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 at Bethany Lutheran Church of Northport with the family greeting friends at 10 a.m. Burial in Leelanau Township Cemetery will be held in the spring. Pastor Chrysanne Timm will officiate.
Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church, PO Box 567, Northport, MI, 49670; Cherryland Humane Society, 1750 Ahlberg Rd, Traverse City, MI 49696 and/or Munson Home Hospice, 1105 Sixth Street, Traverse City, MI 49684.
