Janet Helen Colarossi (Edwards), age 72, of Oscoda, passed away with her family by her side, on Nov. 20, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Frank; loving children, Ann Marie (Daniel) Evans and Tina (Mike) Herron. Her adored grandchildren Delaney and Donovan Sheridan, devoted mother Marie, sister Donna (Jerry) Maas and brother Guy (Diane) Edwards also survive as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving father Robert, treasured sister Karen, and brother Barry.
Janet was born on Sept. 25, 1948 in Detroit. She enjoyed bragging about her grandchildren, laughing and cherished time spent with her family, overnight trips to the casinos with her husband, and watching the hummingbirds and orioles at their beautiful home on Van Etten Lake. One of her greatest joys and source of pride was her work at Cathy's Hallmark for 18 years, and she loved her coworkers and customers dearly.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet to the Living and Learning Enrichment Center of Northville at livingandlearningcenter.org.
Their address is 315 S. Griswold St., Northville, MI, 48167.