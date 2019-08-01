|
Jay Edward Allen, age 44, of Turner, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Standish Community Hospital in Standish.
Jay was born on May 15, 1975 in Waterford to Carl Frank and Nora Lee (Powell) Allen Sr. He worked for AuGres Floor Covering as a floor covering installer for many years. Jay was an outdoorsman and thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Jay is survived by his loving wife, Michelle Parker; children, Jay Edward (Emilee) Allen Jr., Erin Nicole (Scott Arquette) Parker, Jesse Wayde Allen and Rylan James Allen; parents, Carl Frank and Nora Lee Allen Sr.; brother, Carl Frank (Annmarie) Allen Jr.; sister, Kelly Lee Allen; brother-in-law, Kevin Wojahn; grandchildren, Emiliah Jae Allen and a grandbaby on the way.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at 2559 Shaffer Road in Turner. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 13, 2019