Jay H. Benson
1960 - 2020
Jay H. Benson, age 59, of Denver, Colo. passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Tawas City.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1960 in Aberdeen, S.D. to Alvin and Dee Benson. Jay graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1979.
He is survived by his mother, Dee Benson of Aberdeen, S.D.; brother, Sherwin (Nancy) Benson of Lakewood, Colo.; and sister-in-law, Audrey Benson of Oscoda. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Benson; and brother, Lance Benson.
Private services will be held at a later date and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jul. 24 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Terri Grant
