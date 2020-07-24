Jay H. Benson, age 59, of Denver, Colo. passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Tawas City.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1960 in Aberdeen, S.D. to Alvin and Dee Benson. Jay graduated from Aberdeen Central High School in 1979.
He is survived by his mother, Dee Benson of Aberdeen, S.D.; brother, Sherwin (Nancy) Benson of Lakewood, Colo.; and sister-in-law, Audrey Benson of Oscoda. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Benson; and brother, Lance Benson.
Private services will be held at a later date and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.