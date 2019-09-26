|
Jean Avis (nee Warner) Robelli, age 89, of West Branch, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in West Branch, with family by her side.
Jean was born Feb. 22, 1930 to George and Rosell (nee Provoast) Warner in Iosco County. She graduated from Grand Blanc High in 1948 and married Rudolph J. Robelli in Anchorville on Feb. 7, 1948.
Jean lived in Mt. Clemens and worked at St. Mary School as school secretary for 12 years. She and Rudolph then moved to West Branch where she worked for St. Joseph Catholic Church for 16 years before retiring.
Jean was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Branch. She enjoyed feeding birds at her home and watching wildlife, embroidery and was an avid reader.
Jean is survived by her four children, Georgina (Darl) Durant, Colleen (Elwood) Sheffer, Neil (Vicki) Robelli and Will (Terri) Robelli; grandchildren, Amy (David Shotwell) Durant, Michael (Tami) Durant, Dan (Kelly) Frank, Lisa Winters, Eric (Jennifer) Robelli, Amanda (Daryl Wernette) Durant, Rorik (Shannon) Robelli, Neil (Ann) Sheffer, Connor (Ganae`) Robelli, Tyler (Becca) Goodman, Kevin (Alexandra) Hawkins, and Jenna Hawkins; great grandchildren, Jordan (Lindsay) Winters, Abigail (Marco) Shotwell, Ben Shotwell, Brianna Hartley, Rudy Frank, Kindra Winters, Vinnie Frank, Tyler Robelli, Celia Robelli, Eliana Robelli, Aiden Sheffer and Ava Sheffer, Lincoln, Jackson and Harrison Wernette, Mia and Jacob Durant; and nieces, Marlene Paille and Rebecca Warner Moutard. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rudolph Robelli; brother, Norman Warner; and niece, Roz Warner.
According to Jean's wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside ceremony for immediate family will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in West Branch. Fr. Emmanuel Finbarr will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Ogemaw County Humane Society, 1367 M-33, West Branch, Michigan 48661. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 26 to Oct. 8, 2019