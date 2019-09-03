|
Jean Ruthruff, age 95, of South Haven, formerly of Hale and Bay City, passed away at home on Aug. 29, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
She was born on April 28, 1924 in Detroit to William Henry and Grace (Turner) Serens. At a very young age, her parents moved Jean and her brother, William, to the Arenac area. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Emerson Ruthruff, on June 20, 1942. They raised their children, Sheri Louise and Mark Allen, in Arenac where they owned a small grocery store.
In 1965 the family moved to Hale, where Jack and Jean managed the Hale Shell Service Station. After Jack's sudden death in 1970, she worked at Hale Hardware, and after retirement, she worked at Buresh Funeral Home in Hale until 2007.
In the spring of 2007, she moved to Bay City to the Country Meadows Apartments to live near her son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Lori. Jean enjoyed her years spent there. In April 2017, she moved to South Haven to live with her daughter, Sheri and son-in-law, Michael.
Jean was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She had a lifetime of close friends from Arenac, Hale, Bay City and South Haven. She never forgot her family and friends and always had a kind and encouraging word. They all knew that they were loved by her and continued to nourish the meaningful relationships.
She loved to walk, play euchre, canasta, and bridge, complete crossword puzzles and spend time with family and friends. She had a real zest for life. She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Hale, the VFW and American Legion posts in Hale, Hale Lions Club, and was an election worker at Plainfield Township and the City of Whittemore, and she enjoyed attending Zion Lutheran Church in Bay City. Jean's faith brought her great peace.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Michael King of South Haven; daughter-in-law, Lori Ruthruff of Bay City; grandsons, Adam King and fiancé, Shantel Thompson of Suffolk, Va. and Jack (Mackenzie Wieland) Ruthruff of Linwood; granddaughter, Dana (Kyle) Ruthruff Stinnett of Las Vegas, Nev.; great grandchildren, Ian King, Arlen Ruthruff, Brock Stinnett, Skylar Stinnett, Kaylee Stinnett and Kirklyn Ruthruff; brothers, Joseph (Mary Lou) Serens of Standish and Richard (Roberta) Serens of West Branch; nephew, Roger Serens of Roseville, and many other nieces, nephews and countless friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 1970; son, Mark in 2011; brother, William in 1998; her beloved aunt, Doris Stover; and extended Serens family members.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to non at the Hale Chapel of Buresh Funeral Home in Hale. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at noon at the funeral home with her dear friend, Pastor Gary L. Gillings officiating. Interment will take place at Fremont Cemetery in Bay City at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial contribution to Caring Circle, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085 (they provided excellent home hospice care for Jean). Online condolences to Jean's family may be made at www.burshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019