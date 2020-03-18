|
Jeanette Elizabeth Carlson, age 88, of West Branch, formerly of Oscoda, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was born on May 16, 1931 in Manistee to the late Lester and Elsie (Ellis) Hall. Jeanette received her LPN certification in 1949 and worked as a nurse up until she married her husband, John A. Carlson, in 1951. She took pride in raising her family over the years.
Jeanette excelled at every craft she tried and her many talents included ceramics, calligraphy, cake decorating, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting, which was her passion. Over the years, she made hundreds of quilts in all shapes and sizes. She was also passionate about working at a local baby pantry and enjoyed sewing costumes for the Shoreline Players for many years.
Jeanette is survived by her loving children, Richard (Della) Carlson of Davisburg, Darla Carlson of Detroit and Kathy Carlson of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Larry (Doris) Hall of Alma; grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Amanda, David Jr., Kristy, Tierra and Kelsey; and great grandchildren, Mason, Addison, Cydel, Terren, Ellinor, Alexis, Kylee, Averi and Wyatt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John A. Carlson, just two weeks shy of 68 years.
The family will welcomed friends on Tuesday, March 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment with a graveside committal service took place on Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.
Memorial contributions can be made to any local baby pantry of your choice and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 31, 2020