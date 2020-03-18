Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh-Bennett Funeral Home Inc
212 W River Rd
Oscoda, MI 48750
(989) 739-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Elizabeth Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Elizabeth Carlson Obituary
Jeanette Elizabeth Carlson, age 88, of West Branch, formerly of Oscoda, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was born on May 16, 1931 in Manistee to the late Lester and Elsie (Ellis) Hall. Jeanette received her LPN certification in 1949 and worked as a nurse up until she married her husband, John A. Carlson, in 1951. She took pride in raising her family over the years.
Jeanette excelled at every craft she tried and her many talents included ceramics, calligraphy, cake decorating, knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting, which was her passion. Over the years, she made hundreds of quilts in all shapes and sizes. She was also passionate about working at a local baby pantry and enjoyed sewing costumes for the Shoreline Players for many years.
Jeanette is survived by her loving children, Richard (Della) Carlson of Davisburg, Darla Carlson of Detroit and Kathy Carlson of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Larry (Doris) Hall of Alma; grandchildren, Jamie, Jennifer, Amanda, David Jr., Kristy, Tierra and Kelsey; and great grandchildren, Mason, Addison, Cydel, Terren, Ellinor, Alexis, Kylee, Averi and Wyatt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John A. Carlson, just two weeks shy of 68 years.
The family will welcomed friends on Tuesday, March 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment with a graveside committal service took place on Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.
Memorial contributions can be made to any local baby pantry of your choice and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -