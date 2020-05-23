Jeannie L. June
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jennie L. June, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Sept. 10, 2019.
Jennie was born on Sept. 10, 1943 in Bozeman, Mont. She was proceeded in death by her parents Oenes Christoffel and Marie Visser and brothers Henry and Casey.
She was in the Women's Army Corps from 1973-1976. During her time serving in the Army she meet her beloved husband, James L. June. They married on May 26, 1973 at Fort Meade Maryland.
Jennie was involved in the Oscoda VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries. She loved to knit, bowl and garden. She was an avid blood donor. Always cheering on her grandchildren in whatever sport or activities they were involved in.
Much loved mother to James(Melisa) June and Jennifer Rowden. Cherished grandmother of Seth, Taylor, Christopher, Robert, Jacob, Daniel, Ashley and Olivia.
Dear sister of Leonard (Sandy) Visser, Melvin (Marge) Visser, Paul Visser, Carolyn Visser, Tony (Rosie) Visser, Cornelia(Kirk) Cantrelle and Hannah (Maurice) Thomas. Sister-in-law to Sally (Bill) Halsey, Thomas (Linda) June and Skip (Kathy) Hosler. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jennie's Life and burial at Great Lake National Cemetery has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from May 23 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved