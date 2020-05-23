With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jennie L. June, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Sept. 10, 2019.

Jennie was born on Sept. 10, 1943 in Bozeman, Mont. She was proceeded in death by her parents Oenes Christoffel and Marie Visser and brothers Henry and Casey.

She was in the Women's Army Corps from 1973-1976. During her time serving in the Army she meet her beloved husband, James L. June. They married on May 26, 1973 at Fort Meade Maryland.

Jennie was involved in the Oscoda VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries. She loved to knit, bowl and garden. She was an avid blood donor. Always cheering on her grandchildren in whatever sport or activities they were involved in.

Much loved mother to James(Melisa) June and Jennifer Rowden. Cherished grandmother of Seth, Taylor, Christopher, Robert, Jacob, Daniel, Ashley and Olivia.

Dear sister of Leonard (Sandy) Visser, Melvin (Marge) Visser, Paul Visser, Carolyn Visser, Tony (Rosie) Visser, Cornelia(Kirk) Cantrelle and Hannah (Maurice) Thomas. Sister-in-law to Sally (Bill) Halsey, Thomas (Linda) June and Skip (Kathy) Hosler. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Jennie's Life and burial at Great Lake National Cemetery has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

