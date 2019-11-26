|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Jennie L. June, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on Sept. 10, 2019.
Jennie was born on Sept. 10, 1943 in Bozeman, Mont. She is preceded in death by her parents Oenes Christoffel and Marie Visser and brothers Henry and Casey.
She was in the Women's Army Corps from 1973-1976. During her time serving in the Army she meet her beloved husband, James L. June. They married on May 26, 1973 at Fort Meade Maryland.
Jennie was involved in the Oscoda VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries. She loved to knit, bowl and garden. She was an avid blood donor.
Much loved mother to James(Melisa) June and Jennifer Rowden. Cherished grandmother of Seth, Taylor, Christopher, Robert, Jacob, Daniel, Ashley and Olivia.
Dear sister of Leonard (Sandy) Visser, Melvin (Marge) Visser, Paul Visser, Tony (Rosie) Visser, Cornelia (Kirk) Cantrelle and Hannah. Sister-in-law to Sally (Bill) Halsey, Thomas (Linda) June and Skip Hosler. Remembered by her many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jennie's life will be planned in near future.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, 2019