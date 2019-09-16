|
|
Jeremy Jay Barnes of Brighton, Ill., formerly of Tawas City, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, age 26 years.
Jeremy was born on Nov. 8, 1992 in Grosse Pointe to Daniel Paul and Terri Irene (Miller) Barnes Sr. He attended Tawas Area High School and absolutely loved playing the tuba in the high school marching band!
Jeremy went on to graduate from CR England Truck Driving School, which is based out of Salt Lake, Utah. Being a semi truck driver was a passion of Jeremy's since his childhood years. He was employed with CR England Trucking Company, living out his dream.
Jeremy was also an outdoor enthusiast, mostly hunting and fishing in his spare time. He enjoyed listening to audio books and watching movies, and would seek the thrill of horror movies. Jeremy will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jeremy is survived by his mother and father, Terri and Daniel Barnes Sr. of Oscoda; two brothers, Daniel (Hannah) Barnes Jr. of Brighton, Ill. and Alex Barnes (Kayla Lilly) of Oscoda; three nephews, Graycen, Noah and Jordan; one niece, Grace; grandfather, Thomas Bosley of Tawas City; great uncle, Fred Barnes of Tawas City; aunts and uncles, Mary Caputo of East Tawas, Edgar Barnes of Macomb, Susan (Roger) Bischoff of Tawas City, David (Joy) Barnes of Tawas City, James (Karen) Barnes of Tawas City, Jennifer Kaminsky of Germany, Lorna Brown of St. Louis, Leeann (Alan) Wadsworth of England, Kelli (Doug) Barber of Ypsilanti, Thomas (Barb) Miller of Tawas City, Roy (Barb) Miller of West Virginia, Kimber (Dale) Secor of Kansas City, Mo., Katie Miller of Ferndale and Mark Hott of Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas; special friend, Debra Marthaler; and many cousins and special friends.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Genevieve Barnes; maternal grandmother, Barbara Bosley; maternal grandfather, Gerald Miller; great grandmother, Helen Roe; two aunts, Cynthia Barnes, and Jerri Hott; and two uncles, Edward Miller and Logan Brown.
Cremation has taken place and Jeremy's family will have a celebration of his life on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at AuGres Pentecostal Church. There will be a fellowship meal to follow his service. Jeremy will be laid to rest later that day in the Pioneer Cemetery in Sand Lake.
An online guest registry is available to sign at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to express their condolences are encouraged to make a donation to Jeremy's family in his loving memory.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, 2019