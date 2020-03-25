|
Jerry Harold Hunt passed away with his wife, Shirley, and hospice at his side in Clermont, Fla. on March 11, 2020.
Jerry was born July 8, 1937 in Brant. He later moved to Saginaw. Jerry graduated from Arthur Hill High School with the Class of 1956. Jerry served his country in the Navy.
He drove truck for Mulvena and Jones Transfer most of his life. Jerry moved to Tawas in 1969 when Mulvena Trucking opened a terminal here and later drove for Jones Transfer.
Jerry loved sports. He played golf with his best friends, Bob MacDonald, Bill Brown and Roger Spencer, at the Tawas Elks on the Amigos team for many years. He also bowled for many years at Tawas Lanes. He hardly ever missed watching the Detroit Tigers.
He was a lifetime member of the Tawas Elks Lodge No. 2525 and was a member of the Eagles and Moose.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children, Jerry (Julie) of Waterford, Jeff of Tawas City, Jodie Hunt of Gladwin and Kim Monacelli of Jackson; grandchildren, Josh (Heather) of Waterford, Jeremy (Ellie) of Saginaw, Toby of California, Tessa of Canton, Jakob Bellon (Breanna) of Saginaw, Robert Bellon of Gladwin, Sarah, (Rich) Beddoe of Jackson, Andrew Cook of Jackson, Korey Monacelli. Canton and Aaron Monacelli of Canton; great grandchildren, Dylan. Vanessa Allistar, Bridy, Jazmyne, Odin Lyrick, Londynn and Ethan and Dylan. He is also survived by his siblings, Rodney (Carolynn) Hunt, Dee (Neils) Larson, Kevin (Karen) Hunt and Kent (Joan) Hunt.
He was predeceased by his wife of 28 years, Gailya Hunt; brother, Butch Hunt; and parents, Harold and LeeElla Hunt.
According to Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life is planned Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post in East Tawas. Military honors will be rendered. A luncheon will be served at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Tawas City.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Mar. 25 to Apr. 7, 2020