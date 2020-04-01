|
|
Jerry Paul Krone, passed away March 20, 2020 in Tyler, Texas with his family by his side at age 78.
He was born to the late Henry Herndon Krone and Lucille Margret (Minor) on March 21, 1941 in Nowata, Okla. Jerry married Phyllis (Holzheuer) May 30, 1964 in Hale.
Jerry grew up in Graford, Texas graduating from Graford High School in 1959. He then joined the Air Force in 1961 and was stationed at Wurtsmith Air Force Base near Oscoda.
In 1974, Jerry and Phyllis purchased a hardware store in Lincoln and were the owners and operators of Village Home Center until their retirement in 2010 whereby they moved to Hawkins, Texas. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, attending sporting events, hunting and was an avid bass fisherman.
Jerry is lovingly remembered by his wife, Phyllis (Holzheuer); his children, Trace (Lynn) Krone, Stace (Louann) Krone and Shana (Dustin) Schneider; several foreign exchange students; his grandchildren, Greyson, John, Jessika, Savannah, Foster, Mariah, Addison, Justin, Ryker and Noah; his great grandchildren, Beckham and Asher and many beloved nieces, nephews and relatives. He is predeceased by Forest (Radmila) Krone, Don Krone, Ray Krone and Joan (Gene) Martin.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
"For HE called his country boy home . . ."
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2020