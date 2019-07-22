Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Schachterle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Schachterle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Schachterle Obituary
Jerry Schachterle, age 64, of Oscoda, passed away July 19, 2019 in Tawas City.
Jerry Jon Schachterle was born in Tallahassee, Fla. to Donald and Emily Schachterle on Nov. 23, 1954. He graduated from Oscoda High School. He was involved in The Sons of the American Legion both working and playing bingo. He was dedicated to his cats and enjoyed Science fiction and fantasy films. He also enjoyed camp fires, wine making and exploring the paranormal.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Donald Harry Schachterle. Jerry is survived by his mother, Emily Schachterle; sisters, Tina Couture (Doug) and Rysta Brown; and brothers, Gary Schachterle, Nicholas Schachterle and Terry Schachterle.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 22 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.