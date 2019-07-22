|
Jerry Schachterle, age 64, of Oscoda, passed away July 19, 2019 in Tawas City.
Jerry Jon Schachterle was born in Tallahassee, Fla. to Donald and Emily Schachterle on Nov. 23, 1954. He graduated from Oscoda High School. He was involved in The Sons of the American Legion both working and playing bingo. He was dedicated to his cats and enjoyed Science fiction and fantasy films. He also enjoyed camp fires, wine making and exploring the paranormal.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Donald Harry Schachterle. Jerry is survived by his mother, Emily Schachterle; sisters, Tina Couture (Doug) and Rysta Brown; and brothers, Gary Schachterle, Nicholas Schachterle and Terry Schachterle.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from July 22 to July 30, 2019