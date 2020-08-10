1/1
Jim A. Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim A. Wade, age 65, of Hale passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie; loving children, Tim Wade of Hale and Melissa (Tom) Beebe of Hale; adored grandchildren, Tristianna Wade, Logan Wade, Aubree Beebe and Morgan Beebe; and dear sister, Sandy Warriner of Kalamazoo. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Jim was born on May 9, 1955 in Saginaw to the late Arthur D. and Anita E. (Muentener) Wade. He graduated from Hale High School and in 1992, he and Julie founded J. Wade Concrete Contractors. He loved working, deer hunting, ice fishing and cherished time spent with family and friends.
Mr. Wade was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharlene (Jim) Sheppard.
The family will welcome guests at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington Street, Hale, from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, until the time of service at 1 p.m. Reverend Dean R. Muhle of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hale will be officiating. Per his wishes, Jim will be cremated concluding his service.
In accordance with the executive order of the governor, guests are respectively asked to wear a facial covering and practice physical distancing while at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory Jim to Compassus Hospice, 3217 West M-55, Suite B, West Branch, Michigan 48661, or to the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, www.nkfm.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved