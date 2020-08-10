Jim A. Wade, age 65, of Hale passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie; loving children, Tim Wade of Hale and Melissa (Tom) Beebe of Hale; adored grandchildren, Tristianna Wade, Logan Wade, Aubree Beebe and Morgan Beebe; and dear sister, Sandy Warriner of Kalamazoo. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.
Jim was born on May 9, 1955 in Saginaw to the late Arthur D. and Anita E. (Muentener) Wade. He graduated from Hale High School and in 1992, he and Julie founded J. Wade Concrete Contractors. He loved working, deer hunting, ice fishing and cherished time spent with family and friends.
Mr. Wade was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharlene (Jim) Sheppard.
The family will welcome guests at Buresh Funeral Home, 121 S. Washington Street, Hale, from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, until the time of service at 1 p.m. Reverend Dean R. Muhle of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hale will be officiating. Per his wishes, Jim will be cremated concluding his service.
In accordance with the executive order of the governor, guests are respectively asked to wear a facial covering and practice physical distancing while at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory Jim to Compassus Hospice, 3217 West M-55, Suite B, West Branch, Michigan 48661, or to the National Kidney Foundation
of Michigan, www.nkfm.org.