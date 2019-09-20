Home

Joan Christine Banfield

Joan Christine Banfield, age 76, of Oscoda, formerly of Highland and Hartland, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She was born in Detroit on Nov. 4, 1942 to the late John and Catherine (Thornton) Williams. Joan retired as a branch manager from Huron Valley Credit Union after many years of hard work and dedication.
She is survived by her loving husband, William R. Banfield, whom she married on March 12, 1960 in Dearborn; sons, David (Debbie) Banfield and Eric (Gail) Banfield; grandchildren, Jason, Joshua, Molly, Emma, Chad and Brianna; and great granddaughter, Brynn.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Sept. 20 to Oct. 1, 2019
