Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
(989) 362-8191
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:30 PM
Buresh-Kobs Funeral Home Inc
416 Whittemore St
Tawas City, MI 48763
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
East Tawas, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan VanSumeren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Elizabeth VanSumeren


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Elizabeth VanSumeren Obituary
Joan Elizabeth VanSumeren, of East Tawas, was born July 29, 1935 to Anna (Schmidt) and Richard Look. She died Dec. 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Joanie is preceded in death by both parents, and siblings, Lucille Cummings, Marjorie Miller, Kenneth Look, Herald Look, Virginia Hulea, Dorothy LaChapel, and Millie Kaems. She is survived by siblings Mary Jean Groff, Lois Perry, and Dick Look.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William Rapp, with whom she had a daughter, Teri Rapp.
Joanie later married Joseph VanSumeren on Sept. 15 1979, and while he also has preceded her in death, she had the privilege of sharing nine children with him; Patrick VanSumeren, Candace (Terry) Fancil, Nina Dacephinais, Cynthia (Raymond) Bruning, Joseph VanSumeren, Rebecca (James) French, Lourie Kershner, Diana (Stevie) Cole, and Tamara (John) Maser.
Joanie is also preceded in death by her third husband, Lewis Jones, whom she married March 4, 20055.
Joanie is survived by more than 120 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She lived a devoted Catholic life and was involved in Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as a religious education instructor and eucharist minister for many years.
Joanie served the public as a beautician for over 50 years and was also a cosmetology instructor.
Joanie enjoyed being with people and loved children. She kept a wonderful positive perspective, regardless of life's situation, and was quicker to laugh at herself than at anyone else. She always wore a smile on her face, and had a kind heart, full and generous for others.
Laughter and play were her spiritual practices as much as prayer and fasting, and there are grandchildren who remember her doing handstands with them when she was 50 to prove it.
A memorial mass was held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 .m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. The family gathered on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. (with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m.) at the Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. You may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -