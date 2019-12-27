|
Joan Elizabeth VanSumeren, of East Tawas, was born July 29, 1935 to Anna (Schmidt) and Richard Look. She died Dec. 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Joanie is preceded in death by both parents, and siblings, Lucille Cummings, Marjorie Miller, Kenneth Look, Herald Look, Virginia Hulea, Dorothy LaChapel, and Millie Kaems. She is survived by siblings Mary Jean Groff, Lois Perry, and Dick Look.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William Rapp, with whom she had a daughter, Teri Rapp.
Joanie later married Joseph VanSumeren on Sept. 15 1979, and while he also has preceded her in death, she had the privilege of sharing nine children with him; Patrick VanSumeren, Candace (Terry) Fancil, Nina Dacephinais, Cynthia (Raymond) Bruning, Joseph VanSumeren, Rebecca (James) French, Lourie Kershner, Diana (Stevie) Cole, and Tamara (John) Maser.
Joanie is also preceded in death by her third husband, Lewis Jones, whom she married March 4, 20055.
Joanie is survived by more than 120 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She lived a devoted Catholic life and was involved in Holy Family Catholic Church where she served as a religious education instructor and eucharist minister for many years.
Joanie served the public as a beautician for over 50 years and was also a cosmetology instructor.
Joanie enjoyed being with people and loved children. She kept a wonderful positive perspective, regardless of life's situation, and was quicker to laugh at herself than at anyone else. She always wore a smile on her face, and had a kind heart, full and generous for others.
Laughter and play were her spiritual practices as much as prayer and fasting, and there are grandchildren who remember her doing handstands with them when she was 50 to prove it.
A memorial mass was held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 .m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in East Tawas. The family gathered on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. (with a scripture service at 6:30 p.m.) at the Buresh Funeral Home in Tawas City. You may offer condolences at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020