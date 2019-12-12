Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Brooks Obituary
Joan L. Brooks, age 65, of Oscoda, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at St. Mary's of Michigan Hospital in Saginaw.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1954 in Pontiac, to the late Robert and Genevieve (Mellen) Coulter. Joan married the love of her life, Rick Brooks, on Oct. 4, 1975 in Oscoda. Over the years, she enjoyed being a sales representative for Avon.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Rick; children, Donald (Stacy) Brooks, Douglas Brooks and David (Lori) Brooks; grandchildren, Lora, Devon, Drake, Cody, Dylan, Ryleigh and Danny; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Brooks; and four siblings.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment will take place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -