Joan L. Brooks, age 65, of Oscoda, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at St. Mary's of Michigan Hospital in Saginaw.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1954 in Pontiac, to the late Robert and Genevieve (Mellen) Coulter. Joan married the love of her life, Rick Brooks, on Oct. 4, 1975 in Oscoda. Over the years, she enjoyed being a sales representative for Avon.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Rick; children, Donald (Stacy) Brooks, Douglas Brooks and David (Lori) Brooks; grandchildren, Lora, Devon, Drake, Cody, Dylan, Ryleigh and Danny; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Brooks; and four siblings.
The family will welcome friends on Friday, Dec. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. Interment will take place in Oscoda Pinecrest Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
