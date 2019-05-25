Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Souci Ryan. View Sign Service Information Service 5:00 PM her home 218 Canada St Oscoda , MI View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Souci Ryan passed away on April 13 at the home of her son in Vienna, Va. She is survived by her son and daughter in law Tim and Kelly Ryan as well as grandchildren Meranda, Colleen and Liam, great grandchild Aidan. Sisters Deanna Ruckman and Gloria Alscheimer.

A graduate of Oscoda High School class of 1945, she played basketball for the Owls. As a freshman she got a chance to get in the game. She said to herself "I'm never coming out." Which she didn't. She started every game for the rest of her high school career and set a long standing scoring record of 20 points in a game where the whole team scored 22.

At Central Michigan University she played intramural basketball because there were no girl's intercollegiate sports at the time. Afterwards advancing to play semi-pro basketball in Las Vegas.

In high school, Joan won awards for baton twirling. Performing as lead drum majorette for the Owl marching band and giving lessons. While attending CMU she led the band for four years, twirling her baton as a drum majorette. She said she was practicing in the gym throwing the baton nearly up to the ceiling and saw some of the drum majorettes there who didn't really know how to work with a baton. She went over and was giving them tips. The band director after seeing this decided for the first time to hold tryouts. She was the only one selected and led the band for four years.

Being a positive influence for young people was very important to her. In her teaching career she was far more than "just a gym teacher." She really taught physical education. While a lot of her peers were just playing dodge ball, she instituted "lifetime sports." Sports that would stay with kids as they aged. Aside from tennis and golf, this included a dance program. Many students still think of her whenever they hear "Jingle Bell Rock."

At Anchor Bay High School in New Baltimore, where she spent the majority of her teaching career, she ran what at the time was called Girls Recreation Association. Girls didn't have actual school sponsored teams like the boys did. GRA was more like an intramural club that covered all sports; she coached them all. As GRA merged into today's model, she coached basketball. She founded the track and field program at Anchor Bay High School. At one point Anchor Bay, with her coaching won 10 straight league championships.

As a testament to her positive influence on kids, someone posted a positive comment about her in an Anchor Bay High School group in Facebook. There were nearly a hundred comments about how Joan Ryan had influenced kids.

She was a fearless fighter women's rights, teacher's rights and of course her family. After Title 9 was enacted, the Athletic Director commented "we don't need Title 9…we've got Joan Ryan." In the days before Title 9, when the girls didn't have starters blocks, she dug footholds into the dirt track.

She was instrumental in passing the "30 and out" clause for teacher's retirement, making several trips to Lansing to lobby legislators.

While she retired early due to her husband's health issues, "retirement" was certainly not spend laying around. Aside from being active at a grass roots level in Oscoda politics, she taught line dancing, coached little league, ran Art on the Beach, was active in the Garden Club and Historical Society organizing the flag circle and associated events. She was an avid Euchre and Bridge player. Her last years were spent spending summers in Oscoda, then dividing winter between Virginia and her sister's home in California.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony at her home at 218 Canada St, Oscoda on July 5 at 5 p.m.

