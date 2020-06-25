Joanne Arlene Harder, age 83, of Twining, formerly of Bonita, Calif., passed away peacefully June 21, 2020 at her home.
Joanne was born April 15, 1937 in Flint to the late Howard and Geneva (Church) Clifford. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University and spent her career as a teacher. Joanne married Delton Barry Harder on Dec. 28, 1985 surrounded by their family and friends by a bonfire in the woods.
Joanne is survived by her children, Mark (Jane) Fall and John "Randy" (Rachel) Fall; grandchildren, James and Caroline Fall; brother, Wayne Clifford; step children, Carol (Edward) Salita and Christopher Harder; step grandchildren, Christopher and Joey Harder and Brandon and Dylan Salita; special friends, Fran (Red) Nickell. In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Delton Barry Harder in 2019.
According to Joanne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald from Jun. 25 to Jul. 7, 2020.