Joe Blastic of Grand Blanc, age 58, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his residence.
Per Joe's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. A private service will be held this summer.
William was born in Lansing on Aug. 1, 1961, the son of William Sr. and Ronette Blastic. On Dec. 1, 2001, he married Jennifer Kuron in Key West, Fla. Joe loved his Crossbow Family and his Pepperwood Family. He really loved his cousin Billy who was a huge help to his family. Joe was also very close to neighbor Norm Burrell, who was like a second father to Joe.
Joe was a "foodie." His passion was trying new foods and restaurants that came to the area. He really "enjoyed every sandwich."
Surviving are wife, Jennifer; mother, Ronette and step-father, John Duncan; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Mary Kuron; siblings, Jeff, Jenny and Cindy; beloved nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, William.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grand Blanc Schools-Special Olympics or Ascension Home Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 28, 2020