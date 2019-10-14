|
John A. Carlson, age 88, of Oscoda passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
He was born on March 1, 1931 in Pontiac to the late Theodore and Norma Carlson (nee Aldridge). After graduating from high school, John served in the United States Marine Corps from November 1951 until November 1953.
He married the former Jeanette Hall on Nov. 3, 1951 in Ann Arbor. John worked for 39 years in the printing industry. He enjoyed working around the yard, feeding the birds and other wildlife, cars, Detroit Tiger baseball, the Rat Pack and brass music. John would build sets for the Shoreline Players and he loved flags especially the U.S. and Marine Corps flags.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanette Carlson; son, Richard (Jane Howard-Carlson) Carlson of Davisburg; daughter, Darla Carlson of Detroit and daughter, Kathy Carlson of Tulsa, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Jamie Adam, Jennifer Kutler, Amanda Schondelmayer, David Carlson, Kristy Phillips, Tierra Thompson and Kelsey Jackson; and nine great grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother, Theo (Dolores) Carlson of Waterford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Rachar and brother, Dale Carlson.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Buresh Funeral Home in Oscoda. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service. The place of interment will be White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Carol's Baby Pantry or Shoreline Players and condolences may be offered online at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2019