John Allen Blaszak


1936 - 2019
John Allen Blaszak Obituary
John Allen Blaszak, 83, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at his home peacefully with his family by his side.
John was born on March 22, 1936 in Detroit, to John and Helen (Meloche) Blaszak. On Jan. 16, 1960, he married Bonnie Osborn in Detroit. They were longtime residents of the Detroit area. John retired from Ford Motor Company and moved to Lincoln in 1995. He loved the outdoors, taking care of his yard and hunting.
John is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Bonnie, his daughter Cheryl (Rob) Boden, three grandchildren, Jennifer (Damian) Ekpa, Amanda (Brian) Smith, and Kristy (Michael) Smith, six great grandchildren, Devin, Brendan, Michael, Hannah, Brycin and Wesley, and his sister-in-law Beverly Blaszak. He was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Blaszak.
Per John's request, there be no funeral. Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln. Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press from Oct. 22 to Nov. 18, 2019
